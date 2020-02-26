[vietnam-bars-tourists-from-virus-hit-areas-of-south-korea]



FILE Photo: A wellness employee sprays disinfectant within a Vietnam Airlines airplane to safeguard towards the recent coronavirus outbreak, at Noi Bai airport in Hanoi, Vietnam February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kham/File image

February 26, 2020

By Phuong Nguyen and Yen Duong

HANOI/NHA TRANG, Vietnam (Reuters) – Vietnam banned travellers from coronavirus-strike locations of South Korea on Wednesday, a blow to a tourism industry currently reeling from a collapse in Chinese visitor numbers.

The govt mentioned in a information launch that folks from people regions who wanted to appear to Vietnam for other good reasons ought to be quarantined for 14 days when entering the region. The transfer arrived right after the quantity of situations of the new coronavirus described in South Korea rose previously mentioned 1,100.

South Korea accounted for a quarter of Vietnam’s 18 million travelers past yr – the major group after Chinese site visitors, whose vacation had currently been curtailed for the reason that of the virus.

In the southern vacation resort of Nha Trang, beach locations are vacant, tour buses sit idle and quite a few outlets are shut down at what would normally be a busy time.

“All the hotels all around right here are pretty much empty,” the owner of a resort on Tran Phu Avenue in Nha Trang explained by cellular phone. “All the Chinese tourists are gone, and now South Korean vacationers are also.”

Le Trong Vinh, who operates the Nest Hospitality Group with 5 lodges in Nha Trang, mentioned on Wednesday much more than 20% of his company have canceled bookings in the the latest times.

The number of South Korean tourists to Nha Trang additional than tripled last 12 months to 305,000, neighborhood authorities mentioned.

Vietnamese point out media claimed early this thirty day period that the coronavirus epidemic could wipe $5.9 billion to $7.seven billion from Vietnam’s tourism earnings in the up coming three months as intercontinental travelers stay absent from the region.

Vietnam Airways , Bamboo Airways and Vietjet have all scaled back flights to South Korea.

(Composing by Khanh Vu. Enhancing by Gerry Doyle)