vietnam-government’s-tune-about-dangers-of-coronavirus-is-going-viral-on-tiktok

A new wellbeing PSA from the Vietnamese federal government on the risks of coronavirus has begun to go viral on TikTok.

‘Ghen Cô Vy’, which is based mostly on the melody of a V-pop strike termed ‘Ghen’, was made by the National Institute of Occupational and Environmental Wellbeing in Vietnam, with an goal of educating the public in how to shield you from the virus.

The music began to obtain notoriety when it appeared on a phase on the HBO show Previous 7 days Tonight With John Oliver.

“Vietnam produced a track about washing your fingers to protect against coronavirus an infection, and it absolutely slaps,” Oliver explained on the phase. “That’s a genuine club banger suitable there.” The music also will come complete with an animated movie, which you can view down below. It is now racked up just about 700,00 sights on YouTube.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7pFeKMWzclk?feature=oembed" title="'Ghen Cô Vy' | NIOEH x KHẮC HƯNG x MIN x ERIK" width="696"></noscript>

The tune has also now develop into the inspiration for a viral dance on TikTok, recognized as the #ghencovychallenge.

The dance is choreographed by popular TikTok-er Quang Dang, who informed Billboard: “I want to use my possess language (dance) to unfold the suitable info about fighting Covid-19 to as a lot of persons as doable. In particular the youthful folks! They generally don’t get the appropriate details.

He ongoing: “I believe know-how is electric power, this is the details period. We have untrue details just about everywhere. So acquiring the ideal consciousness and correct data is incredibly crucial so we can use our electricity in the appropriate way.”

Check out this publish on Instagram #ghencovychallenge #handwashingmove #coronahanddance #VuDieuRuaTay Dịch COVID-2019 đang lan rộng, ảnh hưởng đến mọi người và các hoạt động xã hội. Rửa tay thường xuyên đc coi là phương pháp đơn giản và hiệu quả để bảo vệ cộng đồng khỏi các dịch bệnh (theo Tổ Chức Y Tế thế giới). Theo nghiên cứu của Viện Công nghệ Massachusetts (MIT), 78% người nói họ rửa tay thường xuyên nhưng thực sự chỉ có 25% người rửa tay sau khi ra khỏi bathroom, 20% rửa tay trước khi nấu ăn. Để lan tỏa thói quen rửa tay để phòng dịch này, Đănh mời bạn tham gia thử thách #ghencovychallenge cùng Đăng nha 🤗🤗 Luật chơi: Bạn thực hiện động tác nhảy của bài Ghen Cô Vy với 6 động tác rửa tay theo khuyến cáo của Tổ chức y tế thế giới và Bộ y tế, trên nền nhạc bài hát phòng chống dịch COVID-19 – Ghen Cô Vy, hợp tác giữa Viện Sức khỏe nghề nghiệp và môi trường, nhạc sĩ Khắc Hưng, ca sĩ Min và ca sĩ Erik. Hãy thực hiện thử thách này hoặc chia sẻ các thói quen phòng chống dịch sau: one. Thường xuyên rửa tay với xà phòng hoặc dung dịch sát khuẩn. two. Không cho tay lên mắt mũi miệng. 3.Thường xuyên vệ sinh cá nhân, vệ sinh đồ dùng, nhà cửa, môi trường xung quanh. 4. Đeo khẩu trang đi ra nơi công cộng, trên các phương tiện giao thông hoặc khi bị ốm. five. Nâng cao sức khoẻ bản thân, cho gia đình và cho cộng đồng. 5. Người có triệu chứng của COVID-19 sốt cao, ho, khó thở,.. hoặc tiếp xúc gần người bệnh/ người nghi mắc COVID-19 hạn chế tiếp xúc với người khác và liên hệ với cơ sở y tế địa phương. Sau khi hoàn thành thử thách, hãy SHARE + TAG ngay two người bạn muốn tham gia thử thách này. Cùng chung tay lan tỏa thông điệp vô cùng bổ ích này thôi nào! 😉 #handwashdance #handwashingdance A submit shared by Quang Đăng (@im.quangdang) on Feb 19, 2020 at eight: 12am PST

The coronavirus outbreak has been impacting the musical calendar drastically. The Nationwide introduced that they are cancelling their approaching exhibits in Japan due to the outbreak next Foals, who have also cancelled reveals in Japan, while Sam Fender declared that he’s cancelling a Switzerland show due to the virus. Inexperienced Day’s Asian leg of the ‘Hella Mega Tour’ is also off.

Disney’s forthcoming stay-motion remake of Mulan could also face big losses amid the coronavirus outbreak, with its primary March 27 launch day indefinitely delayed.