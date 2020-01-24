Vietnam has confirmed two cases as the death toll in China increases and the restricted area is expanded

Two Chinese citizens in Vietnam have tested positive for coronavirus as death toll in China increases.

The Vietnam Ministry of Health confirmed the cases on Thursday when the Southeast Asian country suspended flights to the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the new virus was first identified.

China has stepped up efforts to contain the virus, killing 25 people and infecting more than 800 people.

The restricted area in the province of Hubei has been expanded to at least 10 cities. Around 33 million people are affected by blocked public transport, the closing of temples and the rapid construction of a new hospital to treat the infected.

McDonalds has announced that it will shut down five cities in Hubei Province, while the Disney Resort in Shanghai has also announced a “temporary closure.”

In Vietnam, the couple of father and son were hospitalized on Wednesday after showing signs of fever and treated at the Cho Ray hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, the ministry said.

The father had recently come to Vietnam from Wuhan and traveled to the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi and the southern city of Nha Trang before being hospitalized.

“The Ministry of Health will continue to monitor suspected symptoms at Nha Trang and Danang airports, where many Chinese visitors arrive,” said Vietnam’s deputy health minister Nguyen Truong Son in a statement by the ministry.

“All visitors from infected areas are closely monitored and have to undergo health checks.”

Late Thursday, the Vietnam Civil Aviation Authority (CAAV) announced that it had suspended all flights between Wuhan and Vietnam, and asked domestic airports to step up screening measures to identify potential febrile symptoms among travelers.

Major tour operators in Vietnam said they canceled all tours to the central Chinese city, local media reported.

The World Health Organization surprised many on Thursday with the announcement that the virus was not currently classified as an “international emergency”.

Although the novel virus is spreading rapidly and the death toll is increasing, the WHO has decided not to declare it a Public Health Emergency of International Interest (PHEIC), in part because of the small number of overseas cases.

China’s National Health Commission previously said the youngest person to die from the virus was 48 years old and the oldest was 89 years old.

Outside of China, Thailand has had the most outbreak cases, with a fifth case confirmed on Friday.

