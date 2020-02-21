[vietnam-studies-offer-chain-difficulties-from-virus,-suggests-might-hit-samsung-output]



Container vans are found although waiting around for cross the border at Huu Nghi border gate connecting with China, in Lang Son province, Vietnam February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

February 21, 2020

By Phuong Nguyen and Khanh Vu

HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam’s manufacturing sector is suffering source chain difficulties brought on by the coronavirus epidemic, which may possibly hold off creation of Samsung Electronics’ new telephones, the Ministry of Market and Trade informed Reuters on Friday.

“Car, electronics and cell phone brands are suffering from issue in buying materials and materials thanks to disruptions from the virus,” the ministry stated in an emailed assertion.

“Vietnam depends a lot on China for products and tools, which can make the nation come to be susceptible when this kind of outbreak transpires,” it mentioned.

Vietnam on Thursday eased some well being-related limitations on cross-border trade to prop up economic exercise, but some strict actions are even now in spot.

Samsung, Vietnam’s most significant single international investor, is an case in point, the ministry stated. The epidemic would have an affect on its manufacturing of two new telephone products as most of the components are sourced from China.

“Samsung is considering making use of sea or air transportation to import essential components but it would lift up the expense and would hardly satisfy the creation timetable and demand,” the ministry claimed.

Samsung stated it was “making our best effort and hard work to lessen impression on our operations”.

Whilst the ministry has not described any crops getting shut down since of the virus, the most significant challenges dealing with vehicle and electronics brands are securing different components and items, together with stock administration.

“If the epidemic is not contained in the upcoming 1-one.five months, we will operate out of inventory. Domestic TV’s and phone’s output will sharply decrease,” stated the trade ministry, citing a report by the Vietnam Electronics Business Affiliation.

The federal government reported it would stick to this year’s economic progress focus on of 6.8% and acquire ways to relieve the effect of the outbreak.

The Ministry of Overall health said on Friday that 15 out of 16 verified coronavirus scenarios in the region had recovered, even though 28 suspected scenarios have been remaining quarantined in hospital.

(This story corrects attribution of remark in paragraph six to ministry)

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen and Khanh Vu Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin Enhancing by Kim Coghill, Robert Birsel)