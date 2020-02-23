[vietnamese-dissident-monk-who-was-a-nobel-prize-nominee-dies-at-93]

HANOI – Thich Quang Do, a dissident Buddhist monk who has correctly been beneath home arrest since 2003 and was nominated several moments for the Nobel Peace Prize, has died at age 93.

Head of the banned Unified Buddhist Church of Vietnam, the vocal patriarch was born in 1928 in Thai Binh province and invested most of his lifestyle advocating for religious freedom and human rights in communist-run Vietnam.

His staunch activism landed him underneath what was correctly property arrest in 2003 in Ho Chi Minh Metropolis, in which he was underneath frequent surveillance.

Do died on Saturday evening at Tu Hieu pagoda, UBCV declared on Sunday morning.

According to his will signed on April 2019, Do asked for a “simple funeral, not a lot more than 3 times.”

“After the cremation, my ashes will be scattered at sea,” mentioned the statement quoting his will.

The UBCV also requested for followers not to carry dollars, as is customary for Vietnamese funerals. “There will be no final text, no biographies, no emotional showings … just praying.”

Do has extended been a thorn on the side for communist-operate Vietnam, and he has been nominated numerous times for the Nobel Peace Prize for his vocal advocacy for democracy.

In 2001, he wrote an “Appeal for Democracy” and also known as on northern and southern dissidents to drop their cultural variances and unite in 2005.

He gained Norway’s Rafto human rights award the next calendar year for “his personal courage and perseverance by a few decades of tranquil opposition towards the communist routine in Vietnam.”

The UBVC has been banned given that the early 1980s, when it refused to sign up for the state-sanctioned Vietnam Buddhist Church.

Vietnam has extended experienced an uneasy marriage with arranged faith.

The U.S. Fee on Intercontinental Spiritual Liberty encouraged to the Point out Division that Vietnam be specified as a “country of particular problem,” citing “systematic, ongoing, egregious violations of spiritual liberty.”