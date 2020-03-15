View: Apink Visits Kim Jong Kook’s Home + Yang Se Chan Simply cannot Believe that His Transformation Into Generous Host In “My Ugly Duckling” Preview

Kim Jong Kook will be enjoying host to Apink on the upcoming episode of “My Unpleasant Duckling”!

On March 15, the SBS variety show introduced a preview of next week’s episode. In the clip, Apink members Chorong, Namjoo, Son Naeun, Bomi, and Hayoung arrive at Kim Jong Kook’s property. As they walk into his condominium, he reacts with surprise and a huge smile.

Chorong hands him a housewarming gift, declaring, “I heard you use tissues frugally.” Looking at Kim Jong Kook’s facial expression, Yang Se Chan opinions, “You’re performing differently from when HaHa and I come to pay a visit to.”

Kim Jong Kook carries on to demonstrate a new aspect of himself as Apink would make them selves at property. When Hayoung asks if she can use a cup, Kim Jong Kook quickly replies, “Use it, use it! Use every thing. It’s great!” Yang Se Chan cannot imagine what he’s listening to and asks in disbelief, “What did you say?”

Kim Jong Kook continues to say sure to all of the Apink members’ requests, such as their requests to use spoons and plastic gloves. He gladly normally takes out a box of plastic gloves for Bomi, primary Yang Se Chan to question in dismay, “There have been plastic gloves at Jong Kook’s house?”

When Kim Jong Kook tells the female team to use a plate as a makeshift saucer under a dish, Yang Se Chan exclaims, “What? Use a plate underneath a dish?” He then sarcastically asks, “Why really do not you give them chopsticks and spoons as well?” to which Kim Jong Kook replies make a difference-of-factly, “Of class.” Yang Se Chan asks in shock, “You’re going to give them [utensils]?” ahead of going for walks away.

Capture this episode when it airs on March 22 at 9:05 p.m. KST! In the meantime, check out the preview under:

