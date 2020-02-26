[View Are living: Democratic Debate in Charleston, South Carolina]

CBS, Twitter and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute are hosting Tuesday night’s Democratic principal discussion, which you can enjoy are living over.

The seven candidates on stage are former Vice President Joe Biden, former mayor Michael Bloomberg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former mayor Pete Buttigieg, and billionaire activist Tom Steyer.

The discussion will be broadcast reside from Charleston — just a couple days after Sanders received the Nevada caucuses on Saturday, and a number of days in advance of the South Carolina major.