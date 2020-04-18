View as nurse is cheered out of Northwick Park Hospital soon after beating coronavirus

A senior A&E nurse has been cheered out of Northwick Park Medical center by her colleagues right after a a person-month fight with coronavirus.

Alicia Borja was in tears leaving the Harrow hospital as her “second family” lined the corridors to desire her well in her continued recovery.

The 63-calendar year-old will be reunited with her relatives after only currently being in a position to hold in speak to with them through social media all through her ordeal.

“I just want to thank my colleagues. I’ve got so much enjoy for them. They are these types of a fantastic group. I have not been ready to see my daughters for a month so just cannot wait to get property,” she mentioned.

“It’s been really tricky. I stopped watching the information for the reason that I desired to aim on currently being constructive and place all my hard work into getting house.”

Alicia Borja is cheered out of medical center by her colleagues

And she included: “I’m a nurse but it is even now frightening to go by means of some thing like this. I was in tears when I was discharged due to the fact so lots of colleagues lined the corridors to desire me effectively. They are my second loved ones.”

Northwick Park was amongst the to start with hubs to take care of coronavirus sufferers when the outbreak started, because of to its major infectious health conditions team.

Ealing and Central Middlesex hospitals – which are also run by London North West College Health care NHS Belief (LNWH) – are also managing people today suffering from Covid-19.

So considerably 523 people today have recovered from the virus at the trust’s hospitals, while unfortunately 364 individuals have died as of Friday, April 17.

Chris Bown, main government of LNWH, claimed: “We wish Alicia and her relatives all the most effective. We all know this is going to be a very long wrestle but staff across the NHS are providing it their all.

“The selection of individuals who turned up to cheer Alicia out of hospital was touching and shows how substantially staff members care about their colleagues.”