[View: Auburn Supporter Screams ‘Go Back again to Uruguay! This is The united states!’ to International Participant at Basketball Activity]

Twitter end users were revolted by the habits of an Auburn basketball admirer who yelled “Go again to Uruguay! This is America!” to Tennessee ahead Santiago Vescovi, in nevertheless an additional illustration of xenophobic bullying in the era of President Donald Trump.

Early in Saturday’s Auburn vs. Tennessee match, Vescovi — a Uruguayan nationwide who performs for the Volunteers — missed a 3-pointer, then fouled an Auburn player right after charging in with the rebound.

As the announces discussed the foul throughout the quick replay, a admirer could be heard shouting “Go again to Uruguay! This is The us!” at Vescovi.

The moment was flagged by Tennessee sportswriter Trey Wallace, and quickly went viral.

Wow. Listen carefully. Auburn supporter taunting Vescovi. “Go back again to Uruguay, this is America” #Vols pic.twitter.com/5OCuBLf7K7 — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) February 22, 2020

The second drew revulsion from a lot of Twitter buyers.

Appreciate to blend in a little xenophobia with my Saturday school hoops https://t.co/WbKgJxSkQq — David Ubben (@davidubben) February 22, 2020

Yeah, this enthusiast gotta go. https://t.co/Ub4xEBgYtW — Tom Eco-friendly (@Tomas_Verde) February 22, 2020

Appalling habits. https://t.co/f6Pd4rOGiY — Mike Wilson (@ByMikeWilson) February 22, 2020

A new examine by The Washington Publish discovered that hundreds of bullies have used Trump’s “racist and xenophobic” words to bully other kids, but it doesn’t seem to have stopped at elementary or significant faculty.

Editor’s be aware: the earlier variation mistakenly determined a school concerned, and has considering that been corrected.

Check out the clip over through CBS.