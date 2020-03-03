view-avenged-sevenfold’s-whole-discography-in-8-minutes

Avenged Sevenfold are one of the largest names in present day steel. In their two 10 years prolonged occupation, they have amassed 7 studio albums, two compilation albums, two movie albums, one soundtrack album, a live album, 26 music films and 31 singles. That’s a single hell of a ton of AX7 tunes from the likes of M Shadows and co.

One YouTube user has provided himself the mammouth task of slaying via all 7 Avenged tracks in only eight minutes. Paschalis Theotokis has made a pattern of what he phone calls gigalyric films – “an intensive mashup spanning a band’s full job, or on a far more specific phrase, their comprehensive discography (snippets of each track) distilled in just couple minutes! Most of the time costume modifications, wigs and other mannerisms are involved in the mimicry”– and has beforehand made his way via the back again-catalogues of the likes of Equipment Head, Metallica, Lamb Of God, Slipknot, Rammstein and extra.

Put together, when once more, to have your brain blown…