view-bernie-sanders-thank-a-bunch-of-bands-for-their-songs

“Permit me thank the Ratboys for their tunes.”

Bernie Sanders on the marketing campaign trail in North Carolina last thirty day period.

Bernie Sanders has been taking pleasure in the assistance of additional than a handful of musicians, which includes The Strokes, Vampire Weekend, Bon Iver, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Killer Mike, Jackson Browne and Fast Ortiz. On Sunday evening (Feb. 24), Soccer Mommy joined the ranks of musical Sanders supporters, executing at a rally in Houston, Texas, for the candidate and prompting him to utter the text “Let me thank Soccer Mommy for the music.”

On its own, it is a rather innocuous statement of gratitude, but some thing about Sanders indicating it (the signature New England lilt combined with the inherent goofiness of a 78-12 months-previous remaining familiar with Soccer Mommy) tends to make it funny, and as eager-eyed supporters have recognized, “Let me thank ___ for the music” has grow to be a little bit of a sample for Bernie.

But when Sanders thanking the likes of Julian Casablancas or Ezra Koenig is charming, observing him thank lesser-recognized bands like Chicago’s Pet Symmetry or Ratboys is even improved.

“He’s surely the most punk-adjacent of the candidates. His messaging is all about community,” Pet Symmetry’s Evan Weiss explained to Mother Jones recently. “It feels like he’s a person of us. He’ll wax poetic about not staying a Washington insider till the cows occur house and that truly resonates with us.”

Examine out some of the ideal videos of Sanders thanking bands down below.

“let me thank the ratboys for their music” –@BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/10IZr2E59u — ChrisTucker (@ChrisTucker) January 12, 2020

pic.twitter.com/PN4K9RGmeX — Counter Intuitive🚀🖼 (@CIRecs) November 23, 2019

pic.twitter.com/kD9eTmQKTT — Vandoliers (@vandoliers) February 24, 2020

gonna be a mad 7 days 💛💛 pic.twitter.com/n7hWeSF2Ui — julian powell (@julianmpowell) February 23, 2020

Sparta (“Sparter”) pic.twitter.com/J4nlJSVVSm — Dan Ozzi (@danozzi) February 24, 2020

Study the whole tale at Mother Jones