[view-blink-182’s-travis-barker-sign-up-for-dance-troupe-in-energetic-‘america’s-got-talent’-grand-finale]

Travis Barker joined a dance troupe for an energetic general performance on the grand finale of America’s Received Talent: The Champions at the weekend.

Read through far more: Blink-182’s Travis Barker on finding stoned with Cypress Hill and teaching Rihanna drums

The Blink-182 sticksman performed the drums all through a choreography piece by dance troupe V.Unbeatable.

The troupe, who originate from Mumbai, India, made it into the 2020 Champions year of the display following the judges strike the golden buzzer on the 14th season of the present in 2019.

In the general performance, a member of the dance group is catapulted into the air, somersaulting in excess of Barker as he drums. Afterwards, the Blink-182 drummer extends a drum stick over his head, and one particular of V.Unbeatable’s youthful dancers snatches it as he is somersaulted.

Observe the clip underneath:

Meanwhile, Blink-182 have introduced a charity merch collection to assist victims of the Australia bushfires.

Sharing the selection on Twitter, the band posted: “Australia is remaining ravaged by lethal fires, and we just truly feel so helpless. We put out a new merch line + donating all proceeds to charity. Let us do our element to make certain all people, the atmosphere, as well as all of these kangaroos & koala bears are secure.”

All proceeds from collection will go to the Australia Zoo in Queensland, who are medically managing and rehabilitating unwell, hurt and displaced wildlife adhering to the bushfires.