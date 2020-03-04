view-bts’-mesmerising-and-shadowy-new-video-clip-for-‘black-swan’

BTS have shared a new new music online video for their one ‘Black Swan’.

The video follows the formerly launched art film, which showed dancers from the MN Dance Company perform an interpretative schedule to an orchestral model of the keep track of.

The new clip characteristics BTS by themselves undertaking the song’s choreography in an ornate theatre. Their shadows dance and shift with them – sometimes in tandem and occasionally independently of the group – pointing at one particular of the themes of new album ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’. Look at the video beneath now.

In accordance to a push release the video “depicts BTS transforming from swans into black swans on stage”, with their black and white outfits symbolising the swans.

‘Map Of The Soul: 7’, which was released very last month (February 21), grew to become the band’s 2nd British isles Selection 1 album adhering to 2019’s ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’. It’s currently the album with the most income in its initially week in 2020, with its 38,000 chart revenue overtaking the 36,000 scored by Eminem’s ‘Music To Be Murdered By’.

In a four-star evaluate of the album, NME claimed: “‘7’ arrives immediately after the longest hole concerning BTS releases (10 months in all) but, as an album comprehensive of big strategies, sturdy conviction and unguarded emotion, it is more than worthy of the hold out.”

BTS are owing to kick off their ‘Map Of The Soul’ tour in Santa Clara on April 25. The tour was originally scheduled to start off with 4 dates at Seoul’s Olympic Stadium before in April, on the other hand, individuals reveals have now been cancelled owing to coronavirus. The band will bring the demonstrate to the British isles in July with two dates at London’s Twickenham Stadium.