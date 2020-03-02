view:-bts-normally-takes-third-earn-for-“on”-on-“inkigayo”-performances-by-ikon,-iz*a-person,-kard,-and-more

Congratulations to BTS for successful first place with “ON” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”! 2nd put was IZ*ONE’s “FIESTA,” and 3rd position went to BTS’s “Black Swan.”

This week’s performers contain Cheon Danbi, cignature, Rocket Punch, EVERGLOW, Cherry Bullet, MCND, LOONA, ELRIS, DreamCatcher, IZ*A single, The Boyz, Weki Meki, PENTAGON, KARD, iKON, VIXX’s Ravi, and BTS.

Check out BTS and iKON’s performances below:

BTS – “ON”

BTS – “Black Swan”

iKON – “Dive”

Watch the entire “Inkigayo” episode below!

Look at Now