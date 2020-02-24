view:-bts-sings-“on”-with-james-corden-in-exciting-“carpool-karaoke”-preview

“The Late Late Demonstrate with James Corden” launched a preview of their a great deal-expected BTS “Carpool Karaoke” section!

This well-known section of the late-night time talk display characteristics host James Corden driving in a vehicle with well-known artists as they sing their hits with each other.

In the teaser for BTS’s movie, the men joke close to with host James Corden and they sing their new title track “ON” alongside one another.

Test out the preview below!

? #BTSCarpoolTOMORROW ? pic.twitter.com/pDAtorKcFK — The Late Late Display with James Corden (@latelateshow) February 24, 2020

BTS’s “Carpool Karaoke” will be launched on February 25.

The group just created a comeback on February 21 with their new album “Map of the Soul: 7,” which has been breaking documents domestically and around the planet.