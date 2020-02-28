view:-bts-takes-1st-get-for-“on”-on-“music-bank”-performances-by-ravi,-pentagon,-loona,-and-more

The February 28 episode of “Music Bank” highlighted BTS and Zico as candidates for to start with put. BTS took their very first gain for “ON” with 7465 points in excess of 4511 for Zico’s “Any music.”

Congratulations to BTS!

Winner Announcement:

This week’s performers include 3YE, KARD, MCND, DKB, The Boyz, DreamCatcher, Ravi, Rocket Punch, BTS, SPECTRUM, Ahn Ye Eun, EVERGLOW, Weki Meki, LOONA, Cheon Danbi, Cherry Bullet, and PENTAGON.

Check out this week’s performances under:

DKB – “Sorry Mama”

3YE – “QUEEN”

SPECTRUM – “SHOW TIME”

Ahn Ye Eun – “KAKOTOPIA”

Rocket Punch – “BOUNCY”

MCND – “ICE AGE”

Cheon Danbi – “Stupid”

EVERGLOW – “DUN DUN”

LOONA – “So What”

Cherry Bullet – “Hands Up”

The Boyz – “REVEAL”

PENTAGON – “Dr. BeBe”

DreamCatcher – “Scream”

Weki Meki – “DAZZLE DAZZLE”

KARD – “RED MOON”

Ravi – “ROCKSTAR”

BTS – “Black Swan” and “ON”