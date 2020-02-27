view:-bts-unveils-cinematic-mv-for-chart-topping-hit-“on”

BTS has released the jaw-dropping official new music online video for their chart topper “ON”!

When they dropped their new complete album “Map of the Soul: 7” on February 21, BTS shared a performance-centric “Kinetic Manifesto Film” for their title observe “ON” that highlights its highly effective choreography and their charisma.

On February 28, the team uncovered the substantially-expected official MV for the keep track of.

Check it out below!

Since its release last week, BTS’s “ON” has topped charts in Korea and all over the planet. Meanwhile, their new album has created history by shattering gross sales data.