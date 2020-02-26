[View Buttigieg Flee After Minimal Wage Protestors Flip on Him Mid Picture Op: ‘Pete Just cannot Be Our President!’]

Pete Buttigieg showed up to a Battle for $15 event in South Carolina hoping for a photograph op. As a substitute workers chant “Pete just cannot be our president, where by was $15 in South Bend?” Then he literally runs away. Incredible.

God bless these workers. Their lead to is just, their words are correct. pic.twitter.com/RdG6xyZv9Y — Chris Brooks (@chactivist) February 26, 2020

Pete Buttigieg (D-IN) was hoping to join protesters battling for a $15 least wage in Charleston, South Carolina on Monday, but alternatively was achieved with hostile chants, prompting him to speedily operate away from the scene.

Buttigieg attempted to converse to the marchers, who ended up mostly produced up of McDonald’s workers, but a group of Black Voters Make a difference protesters shouted, “Pete just cannot be our president, where was $15 in South Bend?” over the previous Mayor.

These chants continued while Buttigieg fled the march, and protesters followed him back again to an SUV, which was ready for the presidential prospect. The protesters ongoing to chant and chase the car or truck as it drove absent.

Black Youth Project 100 organizer Jamecia Ray was stopped to communicate on the issue, stating, “My message to Mayor Pete Buttigieg, don’t flip-flop … and where’s the system? We want to know how you’re likely to apply it, we want to know in which the money is heading to appear [from], and we want to know how you’re going to change structural limitations that reduce working folks that are jeopardizing their careers today to get a livable wage.”

Buttigieg has persistently experienced a minimal standing with black voters, and his physical appearance at the protest was presumably an exertion to acquire guidance in advance of the South Carolina main on Saturday.

Check out the unsuccessful try in the tweet earlier mentioned.