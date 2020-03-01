view-david-byrne-return-to-‘saturday-night-time-live’-for-first-time-in-31-years

David Byrne designed his very long-awaited return to Saturday Night Live final night time, marking his 1st physical appearance in 31 several years.

Read additional: David Byrne live on Broadway, NYC: Continue to the most effective musical working experience on the earth

The Chatting Heads frontman previous appeared on the exhibit in 1989 in help of his debut solo album, ‘Rei Mono’. The episode was hosted by Woody Harrelson and saw Byrne complete two music from his debut.

Very last night time (February 29), Byrne returned to the New York sketch comedy demonstrate as musical guest alongside comic John Mulaney. Joined by the forged of his critically acclaimed Broadway present, American Utopia, he performed ‘Once in a Lifetime’ and ‘Toe Jam’.

Watch the performances below:

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/bkhQKV5o1-g?feature=oembed" title="David Byrne: Once in a Lifetime (Live) - SNL" width="696"></noscript>

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_uL53wBD3CA?feature=oembed" title="David Byrne: Toe Jam (Live) - SNL" width="696"></noscript>

Elsewhere, Byrne and his band joined special guest Jake Gyllenhaal and the SNL forged in a Broadway-themed sketch about getting sushi at LaGuardia Airport – see it beneath.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6d7Vk_qaiB8?feature=oembed" title="Airport Sushi - SNL" width="696"></noscript>

Meanwhile, it was announced previously this month that Spike Lee will direct the motion picture adaptation of Byrne’s American Utopia tour.

The element-size adaptation of the dwell show – which NME lauded as “the most formidable and amazing reside clearly show of all time”, a quote Byrne then duly named a live EP of the tour after – will appear out in 2020 and be executive created by Byrne himself.

Examining Byrne’s Broadway variation of the display, NME claimed: “The lead one from the solo album that impressed the present helps make for the night’s most highly effective instant. ‘Everybody’s Coming To My House’, he describes, is a song fuelled by the panic of a party having out of hand. It’s as witty as it is catchy, with a several classic Byrne-isms thrown in for fantastic measure…but when he saw it done by a teenage choir from Detroit, it turned an inclusive anthem that flips dread into joy, celebrating mankind’s variations and what we can learn from every other.

“When the 12-piece band hammer out their edition, the show’s main concern of the The united states that exists, and the The us that could exist, are in the stability. We know which one particular we’d rather reside in.”