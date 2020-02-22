[view:-exid’s-hani-and-a-lot-more-compete-in-“hunger-game”-fight-for-four-hundredth-episode-exclusive-in-“law-of-the-jungle”-preview]

“Law of the Jungle” is celebrating its 400th episode with an remarkable “Hunger Game”!

On February 22, the SBS wide variety clearly show released a preview of subsequent week’s episode, which will characteristic a unique levels of competition.

Dressed up as Seneca Crane from “The Hunger Games,” Kim Byung Man begins the preview by saying, “I am the ‘Hunger Game’ planner Kim Byung Male.” He then reveals the details of the initial sport, which are censored in the clip, and explains that who wins and loses the initial round will ascertain the players’ survival.

The clip then introduces its 8 gamers, who are described as the strongest attendees to have appeared on the present: Park Tae Hwan, EXID’s Hani, Sean, No Woo Jin, Oh Jong Hyuk, Han Bo Reum, Yoon Do Hyun, and Lee Seung Yoon.

As the previews continues, viewers get a glimpse of the survival recreation that will just take location the two on land and in the water. Who will occur out on leading of this legend-versus-legend competitiveness?

Find out when this episode airs on February 29 at 9 p.m. KST! In the meantime, test out the preview underneath:

Capture up on last week’s episode of “Law of the Jungle” with English subtitles now!

Watch Now