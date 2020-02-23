view:-girls’-generation’s-hyoyeon-reveals-her-amazing-house-in-new-wide-range-demonstrate-preview

Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon will open up the doors to her household on JTBC’s “Yurang Marketplace!”

“Yurang Market” is a new variety display in which famous people promote their applied products on the web to unsuspecting prospects.

On February 23, “Yurang Market” produced a preview of following week’s episode, which will aspect Hyoyeon as a visitor. In the clip, viewers get a glimpse of Hyoyeon’s gorgeous residence that overlooks the ocean in the metropolis of Songdo. After anyone marvels at the breathtaking look at from her house, the Girls’ Era member lays out some goods she desires to market, and the cast associates have entertaining screening them out.

The superstars then action outside incognito to meet their sellers in serious life, with the support of a mystery profits intern.

Catch this episode when it airs on March 1 at 7: 40 p.m. KST! In the meantime, check out out the clip below: