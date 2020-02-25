view:-jung-hae-in-lovingly-shields-chae-soo-bin-in-1st-teaser-for-new-tvn-drama

The tvN drama “A Piece of Your Mind” has uncovered its to start with teaser video!

The drama tells a tale about one-sided like, featuring Jung Hae In as Ha Won, a calm and variety artificial intelligence (AI) programmer who has been in unrequited appreciate for a long time and arrive to settle for his lonely lifestyle. Chae Soo Bin performs a classical recording engineer named Han Search engine marketing Woo who ways existence with positivity, and she finishes up enchanted by Ha Gained and watches his 1-sided love from afar.

On February 25, a teaser online video for the drama was shared. It reveals Jung Hae In watching Chae Soo Bin as she sleeps, resting on a desk in a recording studio. When the sunlight starts to glow far too brightly on her, he holds up his hand to block the gentle and ensure she can relaxation peacefully.

Jung Hae In is listened to reading through a poem by Lee Sung Sunshine. He claims, “A leaf quietly falls and perches by itself on my shoulder. The universe rests a hand on me.”

Look at the teaser down below!

“A Piece of Your Mind” premieres on March 23 at 9 p.m. KST, and the drama will be out there with English subtitles on Viki.

Examine out the cast’s script looking through under!

