View: Living on the road with Misery Index, one of the most industrious bands of metal

Being on the road is difficult and nobody knows better than an extreme metal band. Let’s face it, playing death metal, grindcore or black metal will never bring a band to Metallica or Avenged Sevenfold levels of ‘success’ – these guys do it out of pure love for their profession.

If you’ve ever wondered how much hard work a touring band will become, new mini-docuseries from deathgrinders Misery Index, Chronicles, give you an exclusive glimpse behind the scenes of one of the most ruthless touring bands in the metal underground.

To celebrate the band starting their European tour today with Napalm Death and Rotten Sound, we have the first episode of the new series entitled History is rot rot exclusively for you, our loyal Hammer readers.

Misery Index explains: “As we go back into the halls of the night with our friends Napalm Death, Eyehategod, Rotten Sound and BAT, we are proud to offer the first episode of our mini-documentary series Chronicles.

“We wanted to start telling our story in a different way that did not discourage flash-in-the-pan social media stories or long, countless pieces. This is the result.

“This first episode, History Is Rotten, takes its name from a song from our first album and offers our story of origin and a brief look at life along the way. Be wary of future entries in our ongoing Chronicles project.”

Whether you are an extreme metal fan or not, it is a significant insight into the reality of being a band on the road. View it below:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xizCs-KrNAY (/ embed)

February 7 Oberhausen Kulttempel DE

8 February Hamburg Gruenspan DE

09 February Nuremberg Der Hirsc DE

11 February Vienna Arena AT

12 February Prague Roxy CZ

13 February Leipzig Work 2 DE

February 14 Berlin Astra DE

February 15 Mannheim MS Complex DE

16 February Antwerp Trix BE

18 February Bournemouth The Old Fire Station UK

19 February Cardiff Tramshed UK

February 20, Brimingham O2 Institut UK

February 21, Glasgow Slay UK

February 22 Leeds Stylus UK

23 February London The Electric Ballroom UK

25 February Haarlem Patronaat NL

26 February Saarbrucken Garage DE

27 February Lyon Ninkasi Kao FR

28 February Nantes Warehouse FR

29 February Toulouse Metronum FR

March 1 Biarritz Atabal FR

Mar 03 Paris La Machine du Moulin Rouge FR

March 4 Stuttgart Im Wizemann DE

March 5 Lindau Club Vaudeville DE

March 6 Muncich Backstage DE

Mar 07 Zurich Meh Suff! Winter Fest CH

March 8 Cologne Essigfabrik DE

(Image credit: press)