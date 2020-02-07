View: Living on the road with Misery Index, one of the most industrious bands of metal

Being on the road is difficult and nobody knows better than an extreme metal band. Let’s face it, playing death metal, grindcore or black metal will never bring a band to Metallica or Avenged Sevenfold levels of ‘success’ – these guys do it out of pure love for their profession.
If you’ve ever wondered how much hard work a touring band will become, new mini-docuseries from deathgrinders Misery Index, Chronicles, give you an exclusive glimpse behind the scenes of one of the most ruthless touring bands in the metal underground.
To celebrate the band starting their European tour today with Napalm Death and Rotten Sound, we have the first episode of the new series entitled History is rot rot exclusively for you, our loyal Hammer readers.
Misery Index explains: “As we go back into the halls of the night with our friends Napalm Death, Eyehategod, Rotten Sound and BAT, we are proud to offer the first episode of our mini-documentary series Chronicles.
“We wanted to start telling our story in a different way that did not discourage flash-in-the-pan social media stories or long, countless pieces. This is the result.
“This first episode, History Is Rotten, takes its name from a song from our first album and offers our story of origin and a brief look at life along the way. Be wary of future entries in our ongoing Chronicles project.”
Whether you are an extreme metal fan or not, it is a significant insight into the reality of being a band on the road. View it below:
Napalm Death, Eyehategod, Rotten Sound and Misery Index 2020 Tour dates
February 7 Oberhausen Kulttempel DE
8 February Hamburg Gruenspan DE
09 February Nuremberg Der Hirsc DE
11 February Vienna Arena AT
12 February Prague Roxy CZ
13 February Leipzig Work 2 DE
February 14 Berlin Astra DE
February 15 Mannheim MS Complex DE
16 February Antwerp Trix BE
18 February Bournemouth The Old Fire Station UK
19 February Cardiff Tramshed UK
February 20, Brimingham O2 Institut UK
February 21, Glasgow Slay UK
February 22 Leeds Stylus UK
23 February London The Electric Ballroom UK
25 February Haarlem Patronaat NL
26 February Saarbrucken Garage DE
27 February Lyon Ninkasi Kao FR
28 February Nantes Warehouse FR
29 February Toulouse Metronum FR
March 1 Biarritz Atabal FR
Mar 03 Paris La Machine du Moulin Rouge FR
March 4 Stuttgart Im Wizemann DE
March 5 Lindau Club Vaudeville DE
March 6 Muncich Backstage DE
Mar 07 Zurich Meh Suff! Winter Fest CH
March 8 Cologne Essigfabrik DE
