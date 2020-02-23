view:-“master-in-the-house”-solid-customers-exhibit-off-their-trot-techniques-in-karaoke-battle

The solid of SBS’s range clearly show “Master in the House” confirmed off their capabilities with trot tracks!

Throughout the episode of “Master in the House” that aired on February 23, the solid fulfilled with trot singers Park Hyun Bin and Hong Jin Younger to find out what trot is, and attempt their luck at impressing their mentors.

When at Hong Jin Young’s property, they all built a guess to see who could get the optimum and cheapest scores singing trot on a karaoke machine. The loser would have to consume a healthful concoction that Hong Jin Youthful claimed served her continue to be healthier when executing at many gatherings.

To start with up was Shin Sung Rok, who used his knowledge as a musical actor to set on a great efficiency of Park Hyun Bin’s “Trust Oppa.” Even Park Hyun Bin, the first singer, was surprised by how perfectly Shin Sung Rok did. Up next was Lee Seung Gi executing Shim Soo Bong’s “I Only Know Like,” transferring all people with his psychological general performance.

And then was BTOB’s Yook Sungjae. Yang Se Hyung mentioned, “Jang Yoon Jung gave Yook Sungjae the trot phase title of Bullfrog,” and Lee Seung Gi discussed, “It’s simply because the moment he decides to enter the trot entire world, everyone there should be on warn.” Yook Sungjae took on Na Hoon Ah’s “Why are you crying?” And shocked all people with his functionality, major Park Hyun Bin to say, “I get why Jang Yoon Jung named you a bullfrog.”

Lee Sang Yoon carried out Kim Heung Gook’s “Bumblebee” and Yang Se Hyung done Jo Seung Gu’s “Flower Breeze Girl.” Park Hyun Bin joined in and performed his possess tune Park Hyun Bin.

Yook Sungjae scored a best 100, and Lee Sang Yoon arrived in 2nd spot with 98 factors. Shin Sung Rok scored 95, and Lee Seung Gi scored 91 points. Park Hyun Bin narrowly prevented previous put with 83 details, and Yang Se Hyung arrived in previous place at 81 details.

Look at out the performances under!

Capture up with “Master in the House” under.

