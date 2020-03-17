View: “Meow The Solution Boy” Co-Stars Shin Ye Eun And INFINITE’s L Check How Perfectly They Know Each Other

Shin Ye Eun and INFINITE’s L sat down with Marie Claire for an job interview, where they tried out some thing new and tried guessing what each other would give as answers to questions.

Shin Ye Eun and L are set to star in the forthcoming KBS 2Television drama “Meow the Solution Boy,” which will explain to the tale of Hong Jo (L), a cat who can change into a person, and Kim Sol Ah (Shin Ye Eun), a girl who has puppy-like charms.

Points ended up off to a funny start out when L misinterpreted the issue of “Cat as opposed to canine,” thinking they were being getting requested what each and every other resembles. When Shin Ye Eun pointed out it was which of the two they preferred, L made up for it by listing points about Shin Ye Eun and her pet canines, and Shin Ye Eun talked about L’s cat.

When asked whether they like spicy or sweet flavors, L picked spicy for Shin Ye Eun, and was amazed when she explained he was completely wrong. He was confused for the reason that she liked spicy rice cakes, and she said that she would pick the less spicy items because she did not want her encounter to bloat, and Shin Ye Eun jokingly asked for cameras to quit rolling when L teased her and explained her encounter bloated quite usually. Afterwards on, it was exposed that just after his joke, L reported that she really didn’t bloat at all and Shin Ye Eun often seemed good on digital camera, producing her to go over her confront and giggle shyly.

Shin Ye Eun and L the two said they have been introverts, preferring to stay at dwelling and perform with their animals, but Shin Ye Eun picked mother nature when L selected the city. Requested to select between bread, rice, and noodles, the pair experienced a heated debate that lasted a few minutes over the appropriate answer, and Shin Ye Eun chose rice and L chose bread, each obtaining the solution right.

They had been asked to pick between incredibly hot and chilly, and they effectively guessed that Shin Ye Eun preferred the warmth while L favored the cold. Finally, when asked to select concerning being carefree or fearful, Shin Ye Eun incorrectly guessed L would be carefree, and although Shin Ye Eun said she was evenly split, she stated that L guessed properly that she was a lot more concerned if she experienced to pick 1.

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=YHz1GhVtIOY

“Meow the Solution Boy” is established to premiere on March 25 at 10 p.m. KST and will be accessible with English subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, examine out a teaser for the drama down below!

