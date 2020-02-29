view:-nam-ji-hyun,-lee-joon-hyuk,-and-far-more-begin-mysterious-survival-sport-in-“365:-repeat-the-year”

Forthcoming MBC drama “365 Repeat the Year” has dropped a thrilling to start with teaser!

“365: Repeat the Year” is about a mysterious survival match that unfolds when 10 persons “reset” their lives by heading back in time to accurately one yr ago. All of the “resetters” return to the past in hopes of a far better lifetime, but they conclusion up trapped in an unpredictable new destiny as items consider an unexpected flip.

The clip commences with Ji Hyung Soo (Lee Joon Hyuk) obtaining a mysterious mobile phone contact from Lee Shin (Kim Ji Soo). She gives him a prospect to go back to the earlier and points out he will be restarting his lifetime. Ji Hyung Soo chooses to just take the provide, indicating, “I’m likely to check out it. It seems outrageous, but I’m going to do regardless of what I can,” whilst Shin Ga Hyun (Nam Ji Hyun) urgently begs, “I want to go again. No, I have to go back.”

The tension raises with Lee Shin declaring in a voiceover, “If you want to flip back again [time], make guaranteed you survive.” This is adopted by a short intersection of the setters, who experienced a likelihood to reset their life to a yr ago, which further more raises the sense of urgency. The 10 selected kinds are returned to the previous with each individual made up of the second of waking up in a diverse predicament.

“365: Repeat the Year” will premiere on March 23 at 8: 55 p.m. KST.

