view:-nct-127-becomes-impressive-heroes-in-“kick-it”-mv

NCT 127 is back again with “Kick It”!

On March 5 at midnight KST, NCT 127 dropped the tunes movie for their title monitor “Kick It” ahead of the release of their new album “NeoZone.”

“Kick It” is a effective hip hop dance track that aims to express the message, “Let’s overcome our trauma.” The new music online video for the track demonstrates the associates defeating trauma and remaining born once more as mighty heroes (and the song’s Korean title “영웅” usually means “Hero”).

Verify out NCT 127’s new MV beneath!

NCT 127’s next comprehensive album “NeoZone” will be unveiled on March six at six p.m. KST.