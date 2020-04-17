View online video of Europe’s tender lockdown version of Stroll The Earth

Swedish rock legends Europe have recorded a new version of the title observe of their past album, Wander The Earth.

The recording is accompanied by a online video which, like the tune, was recorded with singer Joey Tempest and keyboard player Mic Michaeli performing in isolation.

Any proceeds created by streams of the tune will be donated to Médecins Sans Frontières – Physicians Without the need of Borders, to help with their battle in opposition to Coronavirus.

“It was a all-natural alternative for us to guidance Médecins Sans Frontières,” writes frontman Joey Tempest. “They do these types of outstanding operate on the frontline in above 70 nations around the world all-around the environment.

“We also come to feel that the music Walk The Earth is perfectly suited for these conditions. Though done in a more somber way we truly feel the music nonetheless carries the basic human concept of survival, spirit and perseverance in this very troubled age.

Tempest goes on to communicate about the new recording, declaring, “I questioned Mic to file a new edition on his piano in Stockholm. He emailed it to me and I recorded the vocal in my dwelling studio in London. It was an intriguing way of doing work and we could appear at undertaking some thing else in the foreseeable future, most likely with the other customers of the band.

“We hope that as a lot of people as attainable will see and share this video and we will donate all funds created to MSF. You can of study course donate immediately, just check out Médecins Sans Frontières.

“Remain protected out there.”

https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=fqdQbCy5w-k