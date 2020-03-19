View: Park Min Younger And Web optimization Kang Joon Find out How To Waltz Powering The Scenes Of “I’ll Go To You When The Weather conditions Is Nice”

JTBC’s Monday-Tuesday drama “I’ll Go to You When the Climate Is Nice” has launched a new producing-of online video featuring Park Min Youthful and Search engine marketing Kang Joon!

The powering-the-scenes movie showcases Park Min Younger and Seo Kang Joon practicing how to waltz. Website positioning Kang Joon commences off with his arms outstretched, planning to dance. Asking for new music, he commences to waltz alone to demonstrate Park Min Youthful the motions. She remarks, “One hundred per cent, if we start now, we’ll glimpse like robots.”

Whilst using a crack, Website positioning Kang Joon points out, “It’s bizarre if we dance well,” and Park Min Young suggests that it seems to be weird when he exaggerates his movements also much. As they view a waltz general performance with each other, Website positioning Kang Joon feedback that he considered the waltz scene in “Pride and Prejudice” also arrived out superbly. Nonetheless, he promptly improvements his focus back to their scene, asking the director in-depth queries about his character’s views for the distinct scene.

Soon after their 1st attempt at filming, Park Min Young bursts out laughing, expressing, “Again, yet again. This won’t do,” although Seo Kang Joon says encouragingly, “We did effectively!” Following far more usually takes, Search engine optimisation Kang Joon suggests, “[I didn’t know] this would be this challenging,” and Park Min Youthful chides his character for imagining this difficult waltz scene.

Park Min Younger also provides up that Seo Kang Joon has been practising because the working day before for the scene, adding, “Because you practiced so significantly, I’m ready to do this perfectly. I’m completely and entirely trusting in you. The person should direct in a waltz.” Regardless of the difficulties, the two actors regulate to film the attractive waltz scene efficiently.

“I’ll Go to You When the Temperature Is Nice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Observe the full generating-of movie below!

