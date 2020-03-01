view:-park-shin-hye-reminisces-about-“heirs”-with-kim-sung-ryung-+-exhibits-off-her-moves-in-“ask-us-anything”-preview

The qualified prospects of impending movie “Call” will acquire around “Ask Us Anything”!

On February 29, the selection clearly show aired a preview of future week’s episode starring Kim Sung Ryung, Park Shin Hye, and Jeon Jong Search engine optimisation.

Introducing herself, Kim Sung Ryung describes herself as stunning, when Park Shin Hye phone calls herself attractive. Jeon Jong Search engine optimization introduces herself as the charming Jeon Jong Web optimization.

Park Shin Hye announces that this is the 1st and very last time the a few actresses will be showing on a variety present jointly. Referring to the 2013 strike drama “Heirs,” Lee Sang Min suggests, “Sung Ryung appeared as a rich mother and Shin Hye portrayed a daughter from a very poor family. Who’s wealthier in true everyday living?”

Park Shin Hye replied, “Sung Ryung was really well known when we were filming ‘Heirs.’” Describing her handsome previous co-stars, Kim Sung Ryung commented, “I filmed so happily with Lee Min Ho, Kim Woo Bin, Choi Jin Hyuk, and Kang Ha Neul.” Lee Soo Geun joked, “Then, you ought to not really feel so satisfied today.”

When requested to choose her most loved “Ask Us Anything” forged member regardless of this, Kim Sung Ryung answered with a giggle, “I’ll just go with you, Kim Young Chul.” The comedian jokingly requested, “Are you not heading to perform tough?”

The guests then showcase their activity-playing and dancing abilities. When Kang Ho Dong jokes, “I guess Shin Hye did not perform difficult at filming the film and only listened to music,” Park Shin Hye fires back again, “Why didn’t you operate tricky at wrestling, Ho Dong?” Generating the total space burst into laughter, he confesses, “I was active tattling.”

Capture this episode when it airs on March seven at 9 p.m. KST. Verify out the preview underneath:

