view:-park-website-positioning-joon-teases-kim-da-mi-in-excess-of-her-bloopers-in-“itaewon-class”

JTBC has unveiled another at the rear of-the-scenes search at “Itaewon Class”!

In the new creating-of video, Park Search engine optimisation Joon and Kim Da Mi are getting ready to film the scene where by they are performing a stay video on Instagram. They rehearse their traces with each other, and he jokes about how folks normally fuss with their hair when they’re on camera. He pretends to sweep away his non-existent bangs, and Ryu Kyung Soo laughs from the facet.

They properly film the scene, but the director asks them to redo it by improvizing a bit far more. Kim Da Mi nods in knowing, but after the camera rolls, she has a tough time expressing her views. Park Website positioning Joon jokes, “Her head is up in the clouds!,” and Kim Da Mi just can’t end laughing.

They try again, but Kim Da Mi talks much too a great deal this time, and Park Search engine marketing Joon cracks up at her miscalculation. On the subsequent endeavor, she bursts into laughter at her lengthy explanation, and he requires, “Are you from ‘Section TV‘ or what?”

He teases her for her ongoing use of the phrase “lastly,” and she playfully hits him. For the duration of the ultimate rehearsal, Kim Da Mi forgets one of her traces, and Park Web optimization Joon pretends to acquire her floating thoughts in the air and place it back again into her head.

Look at the total building-of video below!