[view-parkway-push-provide-explosive-model-of-wild-eyes-dwell-at-wacken]

Parkway Push have produced a are living video clip for their observe Wild Eyes.

The footage was captured during the Australian outfit’s headline established at final year’s Wacken Open up Air, with the music set to attribute on the soundtrack to their documentary Viva The Underdogs, which will launch onMarch 27.

Viva The Underdogs will element 11 are living tracks from the German competition, along with three studio tracks recorded in German: Würgegriff (Vice Grip), Die Leere (The Void), and Schattenboxen (Shadow Boxing) which characteristics German rapper Casper.

Speaking formerly about switching the language on the three tracks, Parkway Drive frontman Winston McCall claimed: “The plan of taking our tracks and interpreting them via a further language was a large challenge, but thinking of the total of time, like and assist that has been proven to us around the yrs, we wanted to dedicate to carrying out the challenge with whole integrity.

“The end result is every effort and hard work staying created to translate the meaning, spirit, and conviction of these music in a language that is not our possess. We hope the end result assists to fortify the link this new music generates.

“We offer you these songs out of regard and our heartfelt thanks for all the instances you have sung them with us in their unique forms. We hope you enjoy them as substantially as we appreciated the course of action of developing them.”

Parkway Travel will head out on tour across Europe this spring: Kicking matters off in Hamburg on April one and wrapping up with a established in London on April 18.

Parkway Generate: Viva The Underdogs Soundtrack



1. Prey (Are living at Wacken)



two. Carrion (Reside at Wacken



three. Karma (Stay at Wacken)



4. The Void (Live at Wacken)



5. Idols (Live at Wacken)



6. Focused (Reside at Wacken)



7. Complete Power (Dwell at Wacken)



eight. Wild Eyes (Are living at Wacken)



nine. Chronos (Reside at Wacken)



10. Crushed (Reside at Wacken)



11. Bottom Feeder (Dwell at Wacken)



12. Würgegriff (Vice Grip)



13. Die Leere (The Void)



14. Schattenboxen (Shadow Boxing) feat. Casper

Parkway Generate 2020 European tour



Apr 01: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany



Apr 02: Leipzig Arena, Germany



Apr 03: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany



Apr 04: Zurich Samsung Corridor, Switzerland



Apr 06: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary



Apr 07: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria



Apr 09: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany



Apr 10: Schijndel Paaspop, Netherlands



Apr 11: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany



Apr 13: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg



Apr 15: Paris Zenith, France



Apr 16: Brussels Forst National, Belgium



Apr 18: London SSE Arena Wembley, United kingdom