[view:-pd-na-young-suk,-block-b’s-p.o,-and-winner’s-track-mino-staff-up-for-modern-new-collection]

Producing director (PD) Na Youthful Suk is back at it once more with a further enjoyment five-minute collection with the forged of tvN’s “New Journey to the West” collection, this time that includes close close friends WINNER’s Tune Mino and Block B’s P.O!

The new collection will be named “Mapo Hipster” and will premiere on February 28 and air every single Friday at 11 p.m. KST for five minutes. It was be a range demonstrate centered all around a struggle of style amongst Song Mino and Block B’s P.O. Though they live in the exact space, are the similar age, and have the exact job, they have entirely unique trend models that will be the focal point of the exhibit.

In the teaser for the series, the PD can be noticed calling P.O up and declaring, “I believed of a new clearly show idea.” While P.O sounded cautious at initially, he brightened at the thought of carrying out some thing with Song Mino. Their friendship shone by way of when Na Younger Suk was conveying anything to them, and they both equally did the PD’s signature “Ddaeng (Wrong)!” effect correct right after he was gone, P.O catching on to what Music Mino was executing just by wanting at him.

PD Park Hyun Yong described, “The greatest power of the sequence will be the chemistry concerning Song Mino and P.O, who are really near friends but are complete opposites when it will come to style tastes.”

Check out the enjoyment teaser below!

