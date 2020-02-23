view-rihanna-acquire-president’s-award-for-her-philanthropic-attempts

Rihanna built a unusual overall look this weekend to acquire the President’s Award at the 51st Once-a-year NAACP Image Awards, an celebration that recognises the finest in movie, tv, songs and literature.

The pop star recognized her award at a ceremony on Saturday night (February 22) at the Pasadena Convention Center and gave a speech that highlighted her philanthropic causes — she began the Clara Lionel Basis in 2012.

“Tonight is not really about me, because the function is more substantial than me, ideal?” she claimed during her speech. “It’s not larger than us alongside one another, but it’s even bigger than me, for the reason that my portion is a really little element of the operate that is being completed in this planet and the work that is still to be completed.”

“If there is nearly anything I have uncovered, it’s that we can take care of this environment jointly. We just cannot do it divided. I just cannot emphasize that plenty of. We simply cannot let the desensitivity seep in,” she ongoing. “The ‘If it’s your challenge, it is not mine.’ ‘It’s a woman’s challenge.’ ‘It’s a black individuals challenge.’ ‘It’s a lousy persons trouble.’”

Look at Rihanna’s entire speech below:

Get ready to be moved!… 👑 Rihanna accepts the President’s Award honor at the 51st #NAACPImageAwards! pic.twitter.com/cx91nLpMv3 — Guess (@Wager) February 23, 2020

The music classification awards on the night went to Lil Nas X (Exceptional New Artist), Bruno Mars (Outstanding Male Artist), Beyoncé (Excellent Feminine Artist, Remarkable Duo, Group or Collaboration, Fantastic Song, Classic Outstanding Track, Present-day Remarkable Album, and Excellent Soundtrack/Compilation), Lizzo (Excellent Audio Movie), Kirk Franklin (Excellent Gospel/Christian Tune), and Jazzmeia Horn (Fantastic Jazz Album).

Previously this month, Rihanna confirmed that she’s heading into the studio with Pharrell Williams as do the job on her following album proceeds.

The singer, who is however to release the adhere to-up to 2016’s ‘Anti‘, disclosed the strategies when requested about how she supposed to shell out Valentine’s Working day.

Meanwhile, Rihanna has denied new claims made by Shaggy that he was invited to show up on her new album, but declined on the grounds that he “didn’t need to have to audition.”