view-slipknot’s-explosive-resurrection-fest-established-from-2019-in-total

Organisers of Spain’s Resurrection Fest have uploaded Slipknot’s entire headline established from final year’s competition.

Their July 5 visual appeal arrived a month just before they launched their most recent studio album We Are Not Your Type, with Corey Taylor and co. providing a amazing 18-monitor set which highlighted tunes which includes Psychosocial, The Devil In I, Duality, Unsainted, Vermilion and All Out Daily life.

View the full display down below.

Past month, Slipknot revealed the names of the to start with 8 artists who will join them onboard the inaugural Knotfest At Sea, which will established sail from Barcelona in Spain on August 10, go to Naples in Italy, and return to port on August 14. Slipknot will conduct two sets during the system of the cruise.

Tickets for Knotfest At Sea are on sale now from the formal internet site.

Prior to Knotfest At Sea, Slipknot will take their Knotfest Roadshow tour throughout North America throughout Might and June with A Working day To Try to remember, Underoath and Code Orange.

Slipknot will return to Europe in excess of the summertime for Knotfest British isles at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes.

<noscript><iframe allowfullscreen="" data-lazy-priority="high" data-lazy-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pUZqbMfPezQ"></noscript>

Slipknot: Resurrection Fest, July five, 2019



one. (515)



2. Persons = Shit



3. (sic)



4. Get This



5. Unsainted



6. Disasterpiece



seven. Before I Ignore



8. The Heretic Anthem



9. Psychosocial



10. The Satan In I



11. Prosthetics



12. Vermilion



13. Custer



14. Sulfur



15. All Out Lifestyle



16. Duality



17. Spit It Out



18. Surfacing