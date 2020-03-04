[view:-stunna-4-vegas,-dababy-+-lil-little-one-unite-for-new-do-dat-video-clip]

As witnessed on SOHH.com – follow @sohh @sohhdotcom
Rap newcomer DaBaby‘s protégé is preserving the cameras rolling. Now, North Carolina indigenous Stunna 4 Vegas releases his new DaBaby and Lil Baby-highlighted “Do Dat” songs video
Directed by The Reel Goats, the video clip facilities on the trio’s flashy lifestyle. The hip-hop trio also exhibit off their acting skills. In the visual’s opening and closing sequences, there is a hilarious skit.
The DaBaby sidekick doesn’t maintain back again on delivering over 5 minutes of cinematic antics from commence by way of the ultimate moments. Check out and remark on Stunna’s new movie underneath!
Stunna 4 Vegas (Billion Greenback Toddler Amusement/Interscope Data) has just introduced his online video for “DO DAT” featuring well-known rapper and label head, DaBaby, and Atlanta artist, Lil Baby. Directed by TheReel Goats, the movie trails the North Carolina-born rapper as absolutely everyone attempts to resolve the one particular query circulating each the rumor mill and the song’s hook: “He acquired wealthy in six months, how he do that?’” The 3 artists trade bars even though the video clip offers glimpses into their flashy lifestyle. The humorous visual opens and closes with a skit providing some perception into Stunna 4 Vegas’ amusement model.
Stunna 4 Vegas initially manufactured waves in 2018. He signed with DaBaby’s label Billion Dollar Newborn Entertainment, shortly just after the pair collaborated on the well-known observe “Animal.” Stunnasubsequently scored a major label offer with Interscope Documents in 2019 the place he produced his debut album Big 4x. The album earned him protection on Billboard where he talked over his beginnings and musical endeavors.
This January, Stunna released his 2nd album, Rich Youngin, which showcased appearances by DaBaby, Lil Baby, Blac Youngsta and Offset. Thus much, the album has spawned three singles, “Up the Smoke” showcasing Offset, “DO DAT” and “Change My Life.” Peaking at #29 on the Billboard 200, Stunna 4 Vegas continues to establish momentum all through 2020.