[view:-stunna-4-vegas,-dababy-+-lil-little-one-unite-for-new-do-dat-video-clip]

Rap newcomer DaBaby‘s protégé is preserving the cameras rolling. Now, North Carolina indigenous Stunna 4 Vegas releases his new DaBaby and Lil Baby-highlighted “Do Dat” songs video

Directed by The Reel Goats, the video clip facilities on the trio’s flashy lifestyle. The hip-hop trio also exhibit off their acting skills. In the visual’s opening and closing sequences, there is a hilarious skit.

The DaBaby sidekick doesn’t maintain back again on delivering over 5 minutes of cinematic antics from commence by way of the ultimate moments. Check out and remark on Stunna’s new movie underneath!

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer autoplay encrypted-media gyroscope picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="675" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/r6iCu2r5jSM?feature=oembed" title="Stunna 4 Vegas - DO DAT (feat. Dababy & Lil Baby) [Official Music Video]" width="1200"></noscript>

Right before You Go