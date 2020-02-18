[View: Summer Walker Wakes Up Thirst Trap, Reacts To Cardi B’s Hilarious Playing Video games Freestyle + Reveals How London On Da Keep track of Saved The Working day Soon after Shed + Identified Disaster]

By
Kay Koch
-

R&B singer Summertime Walker may possibly minimal-critical have one particular of the most effective celeb Instagram web pages to adhere to with various material popping up on her timeline hourly. About the past 48 hrs, SW has shared footage of Cardi B freestyling to her “Playing Games” banger, London On Da Track saving the day pursuing a lost and uncovered incident and much more. Watch and comment under!

Thirst Trappin’:

Today was this sort of a awful working day, anyway new # 📱

Lil Nas X:

Alright , awesome

London On Da Observe Saves The Day:

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣 I’m practically sitting in mattress pouting pondering about driving up to the air port shed & uncovered and in this article arrive @londonondatrack 😂😂😂 it ain’t even been a total hour considering the fact that I been mad 😂😂😂😻 thank you lover

Cardi B Freestyles:

Cardi with her Participating in games remix #overit lol

Wins + Losses:

Check out this article on Instagram

PLATINUM 🖤 thanks so much men. This is how my life goes lol each and every time I get a L I get a W

