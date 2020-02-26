view-sza-and-justin-timberlake-shine-in-video-clip-for-new-solitary-‘the-other-side’

SZA and Justin Timberlake have shared a online video for their new music ‘The Other Side’ – observe it underneath.

Examine extra: Why SZA x Childish Gambino could be the most effective collaboration of the 12 months

The collaboration capabilities in the new Trolls Globe Tour animated movie, which Timberlake equally stars in and serves as government producer of the soundtrack.

In the accompanying online video the pair are witnessed dancing inside a silver sphere as they throw it back again to the shiny suit period at the time dominated by Diddy and the artists on his Negative Boy Records roster.

“I was so thrilled to be invited to participate in this job with Justin,” SZA claimed in a assertion. “The inventive procedure of working with him and the workforce was crammed with these pleasure. It’s an energy you can really feel in the two the track and audio video clip.”

Check out the video under:

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/C5RrNaCfUXE?feature=oembed" title="SZA, Justin Timberlake - The Other Side (From Trolls World Tour)" width="696"></noscript>

Other artists that show up on the Trolls Environment Tour soundtrack include Anderson .Paak, Haim, George Clinton, Mary J. Blige, Icona Pop, Ozzy Osbourne, and Ludwig Göransson. It comes March 13 by means of RCA.

In the meantime, SZA has hinted that she’s sad with her new Rolling Stone go over and states she’ll under no circumstances do interviews or image shoots all over again.

The deal with for the March issue of the US magazine was unveiled previous evening, and showcased SZA alongside Megan Thee Stallion and Normani as the “women shaping the long term.”

While the putting graphic gained praise among supporters, SZA was less enthused and criticised the complete knowledge immediately after the magazine’s address arrived on the web.