View the best performances of the Super Bowl of all time – News overview

When fashion meets football.

Although the 2020 Super Bowl is only a few days away, we take this time to walk the memory strip.

But instead of remembering the glory days of the beloved NFL event, we remember something much more important: the best style moments that occur during the Halftime Show presentations.

Since BeyoncéThe striking black leather military jacket, golden chain armor and combat boots in 2016 for Diana Ross& # 39; Strapless dress larger than the life that swallowed the stage in 1996, these were fashion owners who were worthy of their own trophy.

Lady Gaga done diverse The outfit changes during his performance, which stole the show in 2017. Along with his dazzling set of football shoulder pads, his blue holographic jumpsuit and knee-high boots scored a great score that night.

And it’s safe to say that Shania TwainThe fantastic number at the 2003 event really set the style limits for the upcoming shows.

The legend of the country radiated glamor in a body adorned with diamonds, an extremely carved leather jacket and very small bottoms. She combined her striking appearance with equally luxurious jewelry, knee-high boots and fishnet stockings.

To see who has illuminated the Super Bowl Halftime Show even more with his bold and daring designs, browse the gallery below!

KMazur / Wire Image

Shania Twain

A word: wowzers. The legend of the country brought the brilliance and glamor of the 2003 game with his jeweled inlaid bustier, his holographic black leather jacket and equally stunning diamond accessories.

Focus on the sport / Getty Images

Diana Ross

We are infinitely in love with this lewk. The icon exudes glamor in the 1996 Super Bowl with its spectacular gold-colored metallic jacket and majestic purple jumpsuit.

KMazur / Wire Image

Janet Jackson

The Super Bowl that stays separate from the story! Apart from the “costume failure, quot; this is a burning outfit! From the latex leather material to the gladiator design, the pop-up icon appears and appears.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Beyoncé

The “Spirit, quot; singer makes the Super Bowl her number by wearing a striking black leather military jacket and a gold chain harness during the 2016 show.

Joe Traver / Getty Images

Gloria Estefan and Stevie Wonder

Little black dress! Estefan wears a simple but striking black corset dress in the 1999 Super Bowl. She performs with Stevie Wonder, which also illuminates the stage with his outfit.

George Rose / Getty Images

Wynonna Judd and Naomi Judd

A dynamic duo! Wynonna and Naomi effortlessly exude glamor in 1994 with their elegant designs.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

debt collector

Usher is a blank vision of the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2011 in Texas.

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Lady Gaga

About applause. The “Poker Face, quot; singer blinds during the Super Bowl show in 2017 with her shiny outfit and matching boots that present an explosion of pebbles. Now, that’s a joke.

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

No doubt and stinger

From the lace-up boots to the glowing silver studded bodice and the striking monogrammed belt, Gwen Stefani serves the obscene face during the 2003 ceremony.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Katy Perry

Baby shark, who? Perry is jokingly bringing bright and bold fashion to the 2015 Super Bowl with her rainbow bodice and skirt.

Doug Pensinger / ALLSPORT

Britney Spears and Aerosmith

Name an iconic duo … we are waiting! The pop princess comes in the spirit of football with her funny and flirty t-shirt and pants inspired by uniforms. Aerosmith& # 39; s Steve Tyler It also joins his festive ensemble.

Al Pereira / Wire Image

Beyoncé

Who runs the world?! The Grammy winner kills the Super Bowl in 2013 in a bold leather suit.

Focus on the sport / Getty Images

Diana Ross

A performance so good that Ross gives fans a different dress. In the 1996 Super Bowl, the legendary singer illuminates the stadium with her vibrant orange and purple dress.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Madonna & CeeLo Green

The “Queen of Pop, quot; bets on a gothic and glamorous lewk in the 2012 show, while he wears a black sequin dress and punk gloves with gold inlays. CeeLo also shines with its equally dazzled set.

With that in mind, we can’t wait to see what Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira they kill during their performance in 2020.