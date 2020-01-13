View the full list – Up Newsinfo

% MINIFYHTML9ebcf1940921b7d148a3ce944be0d9189%
It’s time to celebrate because the nominees for the Oscars 2020 They have been revealed!
Monday morning, not even a month to go Oscaractors John cho Y Issa Rae He helped the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to announce the nominees for this year’s ceremony, which will take place on February 9. The 92 Academy Awards, which are held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, will honor the films, as well as acting, writing and directing, which has had a major impact on the cinema in the past year.
Like E! Previously shared news, the 2020 Oscars will not have a host, just like last year’s ceremony. Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, owned by Disney, whose chain broadcasts the ceremony, recently announced that the awards program will not have a “traditional presenter” this year, but also noted that it will be an “entertaining show.”
As we prepare for the awards program, let’s review all of the Oscar 2020 nominees below!
Actor in a supporting role
Tom Hanks, a nice day in the neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The two potatoes
Al Pacino, the Irish
Joe Pesci, the Irish
Brad Pitt, Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Actress in a supporting role
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, wedding story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, little woman
Margot Robbie Bomb
Costume design
the Irish
Jojo Rabbit
fool
Small woman
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Original score
fool
Littler Women
Marriage history
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Animated short film
Dcera (daughter)
Hair love
Kitbull
memorable
Sister
Live promotion short
Brotherhood
Nefta soccer club
The neighbor window
Saria
A sister
Sound editing
Ford against Ferrari
fool
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Sound mix
Advertisement astra
Ford against Ferrari
fool
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Actor in a leading role
Actress in a leading role
Animated feature film
cinematography
Leader
Documentary report
Documentary short film
International function
Makeup and hairdressers
Original song
Best image
Production design
Visual effects
Custom script
Original scenario
Keep checking E! News for more updates about nominees when they are announced live!
View the coverage of the red carpet from E! From the Oscar 2020 on Sunday, February 9 from 1:00 pm ET / 10 a.m.PT followed by the broadcast of Oscars at 8:00 pm. ET / 17:00 PT on ABC!