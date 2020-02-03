View the Huoshenshan Hospital of China, built in 10 days

The Huoshenshan Hospital and a second 1,500-bed facility that will open this week were built by construction teams working around the clock in Wuhan, China, the central city where the corona virus was first discovered in December. Below shows an aerial photo taken on Sunday of the hospital under construction.

(Getty Images)

Construction team

The 1,000-bed hospital was built by a crew of 7,000 members of carpenters, plumbers, electricians, and other specialists, according to China’s official Xinhua News Agency.

(AFP / Getty Images)

Medical equipment

The military wing of the ruling Communist Party, the People’s Liberation Army, sent 1,400 doctors, nurses, and other personnel to the hospital, Xinhua reported. A CT scanner is installed here in the hospital.

(Chinatopix / The Associated Press)

Intensive care

The hospital has 30 intensive care units. Before the addition of 2,500 new beds, Wuhan had designated 6,754 in hospitals for virus patients, according to the TMTpost.com website. It said the authorities were considering allocating another 2,183 beds to virus cases in the city’s other hospitals.

(Chinatopix / The Associated Press)

Mobile equipment

Below, an employee brings a motorized digital X-ray imaging system to the hospital. A Chinese company has also donated “medical robots” to deliver medicines and carry test samples, according to the Shanghai newspaper, The Paper.

(Getty Images)

In the hospital

According to the Yangtze Daily, doctors can talk to external experts through a video system that connects them to PLA General Hospital in Beijing. It said the system was installed in less than 12 hours by a “command team” of 20 members of Wuhan Telecom Ltd. Below is seen medical equipment in the hospital.

(Chinatopix / The Associated Press)

Insulation departments

Approximately half of the two-storey building of 60,000 square meters consists of insulation sections, according to the government newspaper Yangtze Daily.

(Chinatopix / The Associated Press)

Prefabricated rooms

Prefabricated rooms were sent to the site for installation.

(Getty Images)

Hospital rooms

The building has specialized ventilation systems and double-sided cabinets that connect patient rooms to corridors and allow hospital staff to deliver supplies without entering the rooms.

(Xiao Yijiu / Xinhua / The Associated Press)

Disinfecting soils

Alcohol is used to disinfect the site at the hospital building site.

(Getty Images)

Temperature control

Yuan Tianxiong, who supplies concrete for Huoshenshan Hospital, has his temperature checked.

(Getty Images)

Employee health

Newspapers published daily reports from crews who cleaned up the hospital site along the river, laid the foundations, installed sewerage and electrical equipment. The Beijing Daily Daily newspaper welcomed construction workers and suppliers who had broken off their Lunar New Year holiday and greeted rapid construction like a triumph.

(Getty Images)