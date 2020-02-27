view-the-kris-barras-band’s-hilarious-new-video-clip-for-what-a-way-to-go

The Kris Barras Band have launched a hilarious new movie for What A Way To Go.

The clip for the tune from the British rockers’ 2019 album Light It Up finds singer and guitarist Barras donning mullet wig, fake teeth and other costumes to participate in a selection of people.

Says Barras: “The original plan was to have a great mate of mine enjoy the most important character. He would’ve been excellent as he has an wonderful mullet! Nonetheless, he had an accident and broke his collarbone a number of days prior to we were because of to commence filming. So I made a swift pit quit at a fancy gown shop and we went to perform. We had a great deal of pleasurable producing it.”

The Kris Barras Band have also introduced their debut European headlining tour. They engage in the Legends Of Rock Pageant in Wonderful Yarmouth on March 6, in advance of hitting the Netherlands, Germany, Austria and Italy.

Kris Barras Band 2020 European tour

Mar 06: Legends Of Rock Pageant, Fantastic Yarmouth, United Kingdom



Mar 08: Garage 3, Sluis, Netherlands



Mar 10: Lux Club Linden, Hannover, Germany



Mar 11: Tower Musikclub, Bremen, Germany



Mar 13: Beatpol, Dresden, Germany



Mar 14 20 Club Bogaloo, Pfarrkirchen, Germany



Mar 15: Chelsea, Vienna, Austria



Mar 18: Jugend-und Freizeittreff Altes Kino, Rankweil, Austria



Mar 19: Legend Club, Milano, Italy



Mar 20: Bliss, L’aquila, Italy



Mar 22: Borderline Club, Pisa, Italy



Mar 24: Universum, Stuttgart, Germany



Mar 25: Rockpalast Bochum, Bochum, Germany



Mar 26: Rider’s Café, Lübeck, Germany



Mar 28: Roadrage Competition, Sheffield, United Kingdom

