view:-the-rose-can-make-triumphant-1st-look-on-“immortal-songs”

The Rose performed on KBS’s “Immortal Songs” for the incredibly to start with time!

The band appeared as contestants on the Jung Soo Ra unique of the music range demonstrate, which aired on February 29.

The Rose initially seemed nervous for their initial appearance on the present, and in the course of their interview, Jaehyeong explained, “We ended up happy when we obtained the offer to show up on ‘Immortal Music,’ due to the fact it is a program that we have generally needed to show up on.”

When questioned if their thoughts sometimes clash, given that all of the customers participate in producing their music and lyrics, The Rose answered sure with a giggle. Dojoon discussed, “The four of us are all strongly opinionated when it will come to songs, but we thought that this would be a fantastic opportunity for people to get to know about us 4 youthful gentlemen.”

The Rose went on to sing a include of Jung Soo Ra’s 1984 music “City Streets” (literal translation), and they impressed the audience with their refreshing vocals and engaging performance.

Jung Jae Hyung commented, “Their rearrangement of the song was very innovative,” while Jung Young Joo remarked, “You have to delight in The Rose’s functionality live at the venue and not view it by means of a monitor.”

Monni’s Kim Shin Eui commented, “Even although it was their to start with functionality, they amazed me with how they savored performing. The vocalist is charming.” Jung Soo Ra included, “I’m pretty contented.” Revealing that she’s a lover of the band, Song So Hee claimed, “It was an honor to hear them in authentic existence. Their effectiveness touched my coronary heart the most right now.”

In the conclude, The Rose conquer out Jung Young Joo to be topped the last winner of the episode, taking household their initial gain on their incredibly to start with overall look on the clearly show.

