[view-the-video-clip-for-the-strokes’-new-music-‘bad-decisions’]

The Strokes have unveiled their new one ‘Bad Decisions’ — you can view the strange video for the keep track of under.

The music is the 2nd to be taken from the New York band’s future new album ‘The New Abnormal’, which is established for release on April 10. It follows on from the LP’s initially solitary ‘At The Door’, which came out on February 11.

After obtaining its dwell debut throughout The Strokes’ the latest efficiency at a Bernie Sanders rally in New Hampshire, ‘Bad Decisions’ has now been formally released.

Accompanying the guitar-driven keep track of is an increasingly bizarre and unsettling 1970s-era video clip, which was directed by Andrew Donoho and depicts the marketing of faulty clones of the band. You can look at out the clip beneath.

Previously right now (February 18), The Strokes shared the artwork for ‘Bad Decisions’ alongside with a snippet of the monitor forward of its release — you can see that under.

‘Bad Decisions’ was aspect of the setlist which kicked off The Strokes’ current European tour in Berlin around the weekend. The tour will cease in Paris tonight and London tomorrow (February 19) before heading to Belfast on Monday (February 24).

The Strokes are setting up a busy agenda of live shows and festivals sets in 2020, with their most recent live announcement confirming that they will enjoy at Sziget Pageant in Hungary in August.