view-the-who’s-roger-daltrey-pelt-a-birthday-cake-into-sebastian-bach’s-confront

Footage has emerged of The Who‘s Roger Daltrey throwing a birthday cake into Sebastian Bach’s confront – look at out the movie below.

In celebration of his 76th birthday more than the weekend (March 1), Daltrey carried out onboard the Rock Legends Cruise VIII, which also welcomed sets from the likes of Roger Hodgson, Nancy Wilson and extra across 5 days.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3L2Rlvaer-8?feature=oembed" title="Happy birthday Roger Daltrey #RockLegendsCruise2020. Throws cake in Sebastian Bach’s face!" width="696"></noscript>

Soon after Bach prompted the viewers to partake in a rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’, The Who’s singer took objection by smashing the baked handle into Bach’s confront.

“I’m so happy I took a shower!” Bach responded to the sudden pelting, introducing: “If you weren’t Roger Daltrey, this would be a diverse predicament.

“Do we enjoy this guy or what? Oh my god, what a catastrophe!”

Daltrey then mentioned that he “did consider and warn” Bach about his dislike for cakes. “Yes, The Who and cakes – or everything to do with The Who and cakes – do not blend,” he stated.

“It’s a excellent job Keith [Moon] isn’t below as very well, because we’d all be lined in cake. Thank you, Sebastian. That was so sort of you, male. Thank you for becoming this sort of a great sport.”

Meanwhile, The Who are scheduled to accomplish at London’s Royal Albert Hall later this month as portion of this year’s Teenage Most cancers Rely on invoice.