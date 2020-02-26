view:-treasure’s-park-jeong-woo-captivates-with-deal-with-of-ruben-studdard’s-“superstar”

TREASURE’s Park Jeong Woo has showcased his charismatic vocals!

On February 26, YG Amusement shared Park Jeong Woo’s deal with of Ruben Studdard’s “Superstar.” In the protect video, Park Jeong Woo is lit by a one highlight as he stands alone on a dark stage although he performs his psychological go over of “Superstar.”

In the video, Park Jeong Woo sings lyrics portraying a man’s feelings immediately after his lover leaves him. In the rearrangement, numerous of the instruments have been eliminated, leaving just the piano, so that listeners can concentrate on Park Jeong Woo’s sweet and touching voice.

Watch the mesmerizing protect movie down below!

TREASURE has been releasing address video clips a person at a time to showcase the members’ potentials before their debut. Beforehand, TREASURE’s Bang Ye Dam included Pink Sweat$’s “Honesty,” and Choi Hyun Suk and Doyoung showcased a potent choreography to “Babushka Boi” by A$AP Rocky.

TREASURE will be officially debuting as a 12-member group this 12 months. Examine out their new team pictures in this article!

