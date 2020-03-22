View when pro boxer prompted uproar with ‘brutal and criminal’ KO of younger amateur

There was a moment of substantial controversy at the AIBA Globe Boxing Championships in September when a specialist boxer brutally knocked out an novice.

Because the 2016 Olympics, professionals have been permitted to enter some of the competitions which customarily belong to amateurs and this has led to continuing debate over basic safety, with headguards also lately eliminated.

Brutal and legal to let a skilled boxer Jalolov from Russia with 6- as a pro to battle outclassed, outweighed and far more compact Usa 20 year old novice Torrez AIBA earth championship in Russia. Jalolov is scheduled for his 7th pro battle in 11 days in Usa pic.twitter.com/kP8Pwa3PZ9

— Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) September 19, 2019

This debate intensified adhering to the tremendous-heavyweight quarter-finals.

Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov is 6- (6 KOs) as a mounting professional and scored a massive KO of extremely-touted American starlet Richard Torrez, who is nevertheless to flip around.

Torrez experienced to be stretchered out of the ring as a final result and was tended to by health care experts.

He later verified he was okay with a information on social media.

Hope USA’s Richard Torrez Jr is alright. That was a stunning KO at the hands of Uzbekistan’s Jalolov. Remaining the ring on a stretcher

— Kevin Byrne (@KevByrneBox) September 18, 2019

If Torrez would’ve turned pro this yr now he would’ve got a good deal. Rather received brutally KO’d by a professional fighter, inventory goes way down. The Jalolov of 3 a long time ago with no pro practical experience a lot less probable to have accomplished that. Olympic dream not what it used to be! Sad! https://t.co/6z510jkzCz

— Rian Scalia (@rian5ca) September 18, 2019

The incident provoked two distinctive reactions with some furious at the professional/novice contest and other folks defending it.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman declared that the battle was ‘brutal and criminal’.

On the other hand, he was contradicted by these who pointed out that Torrez was considerably from inexperienced himself.

Jalolov being a pro experienced almost nothing to do with this KO, he caught torrez with a fantastic shot that would of knocked out each professionals and amateurs, a ton of professional fighters go back and forth to the amateurs it’s no big deal https://t.co/PXlLkgS1Fg

— 🧟‍♂️ (@HH_boxing) September 19, 2019

Viva Jalolov. Exactly where was the outcry when a 2x Earth winner Hassan N’Dam with 35+ professional fights went to the 2016 Olympics…oh wait…

Just bring about Jalolov knocked another person out does not indicate there was an injustice. Age shouldn’t be an justification. Adolescents are turning professional in Mexico. https://t.co/QhnaJu76Xs

— BoxNCentre (@Masterfu5) September 19, 2019

But in Olympiade previous calendar year profesional boxer like Hasan Ndam can struggle in opposition to beginner boxer no just one complain …

— Alex Z Noerdars (@alexznoerdars) September 19, 2019

Torrez has truly experienced all around 120 bouts and the huge vast majority, so he is barely some raw kid – you are carrying out him a large disservice to propose he is. Details are astounding if you bother to do any exploration

— Ron Lewis (@RonLewis_) September 19, 2019



