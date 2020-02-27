view:-yang-se-jong-provides-laughter-to-the-established-with-his-shut-friendships-with-the-solid-of-“dr.-intimate-2”

SBS has released yet another at the rear of-the-scenes glance at “Dr. Intimate 2”!

In the new earning-of video clip, Yang Se Jong from period just one has returned to make a unique look. Following greeting the director, Yang Se Jong and his “30 But 17” co-star Ahn Hyo Seop hug and talk as they get all set to movie. Whilst rehearsing, Yang Se Jong tries to recite the line, “You can do it, right?” with a sharp tone, but Ahn Hyo Seop suggests, “[It sounds] far too warm. I believe I can do it!” although the director comments that it is since Yang Se Jong is a warmhearted particular person.

The forged proceeds to movie with playful attitudes, laughing off any issues they make although filming. When the director praises Yang Se Jong for hunting very neat, he claims, “I do not know if I can do it like that all over again,” but the director shares his faith in him by jokingly including, “You can do it for confident! Since we’re heading to movie it until eventually you do it yet again!” Yang Se Jong and Ahn Hyo Seop go on to be all smiles in the course of the filming, and the two are not able to halt laughing right after looking at each other.

In a different guiding-the-scenes seem, Yoon Na Moo continues to toss out adlibs while pretending to handle his clients, creating up points like, “It’s not a severe disease,” and “Where does it come to feel the most unpleasant?” Meanwhile, Han Suk Kyu functions radically with his doctor’s gown as Kim Joo Heon and Park Hyo Joo look at from behind, laughing. Han Suk Kyu comments, “It’s a bull struggle,” but in spite of his character being enemies with Choi Jin Ho‘s character, the two get together spectacularly though rehearsing.

Lastly, Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung focus on with the director and rehearse to produce their passionate kiss scene in the perfect lighting.

Watch the comprehensive generating-of movie beneath!

If you have not presently, capture the finale of “Dr. Romantic 2” now!

Watch Now

Observe Yang Se Jong and Ahn Hyo Seop in “30 But 17” underneath!

Observe Now