view:-yeon-woo-imitates-bts’s-jimin’s-dancing-although-viewing-the-idol’s-favorite-snack-bar-on-“the-return-of-superman”

Yeon Woo confirmed his really like for BTS at the time all over again on “The Return of Superman”!

On the February 23 episode of the KBS fact present, Do Kyung Wan explored Busan collectively with his kids Yeon Woo and Ha Young.

Through Do Kyung Wan’s early morning cell phone connect with with his spouse Jang Yoon Jung, the trot singer encouraged that he get their children to a snack bar that BTS’s Jimin employed to repeated back when he lived in Busan (his hometown). She educated him, “There’s a BTS member named Jimin, and there’s a snack bar he used to go to when he was young. Individuals say that it is a common eatery.”

When Do Kyung Wan jokingly requested, “Which is far more well-known, that snack bar or you?” Jang Yoon Jung replied with a chuckle, “Let’s not mess with BTS.”

The Do relatives trio then headed out to the snack bar per Jang Yoon Jung’s advice, and they marveled as they viewed the chef fry eggs on prime of glass noodles to develop their signature “egg dumplings.”

Though they were sitting down and devouring the dish, Yeon Woo adorably asked, “Dad, can I grow to be like BTS if I try to eat this?” and Do Kyung Wan answered yes. In an attempt to encourage his son, Do Kyung Wan continued, “Jimin ate this when working to his dream, and that’s how he became [a member of] BTS. So if you take in this, you can grow to be DTS: Do Trot Sonyeon [Boy].”

Do Kyung Wan then questioned his son if he understood who Jimin was, and Yeon Woo straight away answered certainly. Climbing to his toes, he instructed his father, “Watch me closely.” He then covered BTS’s legendary “Fire” dance split in the middle of his cafe, undertaking his ideal to imitate Jimin’s moves and facial expressions.

Check out the clip of Yeon Woo covering BTS at Jimin’s favored Busan eatery underneath!

