[viewers-in-tears-as-eastenders-icon-‘drowns’-in-the-river-thames-soon-after-horror-boat-crash]

The third installment of EastEnders’ 35th anniversary specials kicked off tonight (February 20) and fans ended up quickly left in tears.

Viewers of the cleaning soap have currently viewed the doomed bash boat crash as it cruised down the River Thames and one resident’s lifetime will be tragically shed.

So much Mick and Linda Carter, Dennis Rickman and Ian Beale are all trapped beneath deck of the vessel as Sharon Mitchell goes into labour at the funeral parlour.

Ben Mitchell, his dad Phil and Keanu Taylor are also now identified to be the types who brought on the incident as they wrestled with one a further in a brutal reunion.

But admirers have been left reeling as one icon looks to be dropped in the river without end.

As Thursday’s episode opened, figures ended up remaining fighting for their lifetime as they had been found drowning with men and women having difficulties to save them.

The infamous Queen Victoria bust, which is typically sat on the bar of The Queen Vic, falls by way of the h2o headed for the beds of the River Thames and EastEnders fans have been remaining in shock.

Getting to Twitter, viewers expressed their anger and pleaded with the royal bust to be rescued.





A person human being explained: “I imagine I’m gonna to be gutted about the Queen Vic bust then any off the people to be sincere #EastEnders.”

A next extra: “Somebody Conserve THE QUEEN VIC BUST! #EastEnders #EastEnders35.”

A 3rd commented: “THE VIC BUST IS Likely DOWN THE Base OF THE THAMES #EastEnders.”

“Nooo the queen bust can not are living at the base of the water #EastEnders #EastEnders35”, gushed a single viewer.

“The Queen Vic bust much better make it to a everyday living raft together with Tracey… or else #EastEnders”, warned a different.

“RIP to the Queen Vic Bust #Eastenders” claimed 1 heartbroken viewer.

EastEnders airs on BBC Just one every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday